You could earn $40 an hour writing jokes for Cards Against Humanity from your couch

Cards Against Humanity, the crude, outrageous and ridiculous card game that can make even the biggest curmudgeon crack a smile, is looking for writers to come up with silly new material.

Even better — the gig pays $40 an hour and can be done from the comfort of your own home.

The card game posted the job listing on their website, writing, "You'll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40 per hour writing poop jokes as needed — which is 'sometimes.'"

If you don't know about Cards Against Humanity, the logistics of the game are fairly simple. Each player gets 10 white cards that have random phrases printed on them, like "killer robots." Players take turns being the "Card Czar," and choose a black card that has a missing phrase.

Each person submits their white card that they think is the funniest phrase to fill in the blank of the black card. The "Card Czar" picks the winner, and another round begins.