VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

You could earn $40 an hour writing jokes for Cards Against Humanity from your couch

Cards Against Humanity
Courtesy of Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity, the crude, outrageous and ridiculous card game that can make even the biggest curmudgeon crack a smile, is looking for writers to come up with silly new material.

Even better — the gig pays $40 an hour and can be done from the comfort of your own home.

The card game posted the job listing on their website, writing, "You'll join our pool of remote contributors and make $40 per hour writing poop jokes as needed — which is 'sometimes.'"

If you don't know about Cards Against Humanity, the logistics of the game are fairly simple. Each player gets 10 white cards that have random phrases printed on them, like "killer robots." Players take turns being the "Card Czar," and choose a black card that has a missing phrase.

Each person submits their white card that they think is the funniest phrase to fill in the blank of the black card. The "Card Czar" picks the winner, and another round begins.

Cards Against Humanity
Source: Tom Bullock | Cards Against Humanity | Wikipedia.
Cards Against Humanity

In order to win a game of Cards Against Humanity you have to know how to make other people laugh, and landing a job writing for the card game is no different. Applicants apply for the role by submitting the funniest 15 white cards and five best black cards they can think of. The company specifies that it's looking for "sharp" and "punchy" white cards with "a distinct voice, perspective or syntax."

While game's makers have faced criticism for making light of serious subjects like racism, the holocaust and rape, the new posting suggests that the game is interested in diversifying their writing staff. "We strongly encourage applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community," reads the posting.

Candidates have until August 31st to submit their cards online.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap
These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...