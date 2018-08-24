Huawei lashes out at Australia’s ‘politically motivated’ ban on 5G products

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei criticized the Australian government for preventing it from being able to sell 5G products in the country.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, along with domestic rival ZTE, were blocked from rolling out 5G technology in Australia Thursday over national security concerns.

Huawei said in a tweet that day that the move was "disappointing" and maintained it had provided wireless technology in Australia "safely and securely" for 15 years.

But on Friday, the company stepped up its position on the matter, calling the decision "politically motivated."

"It is not aligned with the long-term interests of the Australian people, and denies Australian businesses and consumers the right to choose from the best communications technology available," Huawei said in an emailed statement to CNBC.

Australia's Department of Communications and the Arts was not immediately available for comment on the latest comments from Huawei.