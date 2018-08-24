Today, Kevwe Mowarin, is a fashion entrepreneur, but she didn't start down that path. In fact, when Mowarin first began working in the banking industry, she bought her suits off the rack.

Mowarin, now 23, who got a New York City finance gig right out of college, working 80 to 100 hours a week, remembers often being pre-occupied with the pesky fit of her suits. She even had them minimally tailored but still, they never felt right.

In the tech, media and telecom group where she worked at Credit Suisse, Mowarin says there was only one woman in a senior leadership position. And Mowarin couldn't help but admire the way she carried herself and what she wore.

"She wore her suits and looked fabulous, but she also didn't forsake her femininity," Mowarin recalls to CNBC Make It.

She looked the way Mowarin wanted to feel. So Mowarin used her first bonus to buy a custom-made suit.

"When I wore it to work, it was the first time I wasn't adjusting the sleeves or pulling the pants down to make sure they were long enough," Mowarin says.

"It was one worry out the door, and one thing I didn't have to think about. I could focus on what I was actually there to do. And when you don't have that worry, it's so much easier to just lift your head and be more confident and be able to walk into a room and see what you need to do, and not think about that," she says.

Mowarin wanted other women to have that. So she founded start-up, Koviem, a collection of custom power suits geared towards young women.