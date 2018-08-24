The Kwik-E Mart from 'The Simpsons' has opened in real life in Myrtle Beach 

Kwik-E Mart, the iconic convenient store in Fox's "The Simpsons," just opened in real life. The store is designed to look and feel just like the one from the show, selling memorabilia and merchandise associated with characters from the town of Springfield, like Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. There are also famous eats from the show, like Flaming Moe energy drinks, Heat-Lamp hot dogs, Squishee slushees and Lard Lad Donuts.

The store opened on August 17, in the Broadway at the Beach shopping center.