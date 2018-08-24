Retailers seeking China success have 'no real path' but to choose Alibaba or Tencent

Companies like Alibaba bring the notion of their own ecosystem, expert says 2 Hours Ago | 03:59

Global retailers hoping to get into China's lucrative consumer market have little choice but to partner with online giants Alibaba or Tencent, a partner at Bain & Company told CNBC.

The two firms have become overwhelmingly dominant over the last four to five years, James Root told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Friday.

Together, they have cornered more than 80 percent of China's e-commerce market — which is the world's largest — said Root who is also the chairman of global think-tank Bain Insights Group. The two companies also collectively own or control four out of five of China's largest hypermarket and supermarket chains.

"I'm describing a world of highly concentrated control amongst these two firms and the ecosystems around them," Root said.

"There is no real path for other retailers other than to choose one side here and then figure out the right partnership option to achieve their own objectives," he added, stressing that it holds true for both Chinese and international retailers.

He said it was "fascinating" how quickly Alibaba and Tencent were able to move in terms of dealing with competitive threats — whether it's in investing in them or buying them out to own them or shut them down.

Their innovative capacity also "stimulates others to innovate," he added.