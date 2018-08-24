Trading Nation

Specialty retailers surge, and two stocks could bounce even higher on earnings

Two surging retail stocks could fly even higher on earnings
Two surging retail stocks could fly even higher on earnings   

Retail is sizzling this summer.

The S&P 500 industry group is one of the best performers over the past three months, with the XRT retail ETF tracking for its best month since last November.

The tail end of the earnings season could give the group even more upward momentum with specialty store stocks such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Lululemon, Dick's Sporting Goods and Dollar General set to report next week.

"Lululemon is the clear standout among this group," Mark Newton, technical analyst at Newton Advisors, said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "This stock had been consolidating in nearly a six-year consolidation up until this past March. It broke out above $82 and that's really given it a lot of upside acceleration."

After sticking close to $80 through most of the first quarter, better-than-expected earnings in late March drove Lululemon sharply higher. Since then, its shares have surged 75 percent. It hit an all-time high Friday.

Lululemon's recent rally also has pushed it into overbought territory. Its relative strength index, a momentum indicator, has a reading of more than 80. A level above 70 typically indicates overbought conditions.

"It has gotten overbought but yet technically it is the true standout. I don't see any real near-term evidence of this name peaking out," said Newton. "I expect upside, potentially to $145-$150 and really on any pullback you'd really still want to be a buyer of this name."

A stock price of $145 represents another 5 percent rally from current levels and a record.

Lululemon looks strong to Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, but he finds Dick's Sporting Goods as the more favorable stock in the group reporting next week.

"They're executing really well on their merchandising strategies and that's helping them to realize much higher margins," Tepper said Thursday on "Trading Nation." "They're also doing a good job on the digital end as well."

Dick's has a gross margin of 29 percent, slightly higher than the 26 percent average on the XRT ETF. In its most recent earnings report released in May, the sports apparel retailer posted a 24 percent increase in e-commerce sales.

Dick's reports before the bell Wednesday, and Lululemon is scheduled for after the bell Thursday.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DG
---
DKS
---
LULU
---
ANF
---
XRT
---
S&P 500
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...