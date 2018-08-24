Taxpayers scramble as proposed IRS rule on local taxes wrecks workaround strategy

The clock is ticking for taxpayers who want to contribute to state tax credit programs and nab a charitable deduction to boot on their federal return.

The IRS and Treasury's newly released proposed regulations block blue state attempts to bypass the new $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions, also known as SALT.

This limit was imposed by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an overhaul of the tax code that was passed last year.

Though the new guidance from Treasury and the IRS is a proposal at this point, it has an effective date of Aug. 27 and is intended to apply to transactions made after then.