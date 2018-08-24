Tesla had a fire in its Fremont factory on Thursday night

Tesla experienced another fire at its Fremont, California car plant on Thursday night around 5:20 p.m. No injuries were reported and the fire is not expected to impact production.

"Some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on our southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot," a company spokesperson said. "We would like to thank the Fremont Fire Department for their rapid response."

While Tesla handles some of the fires at its Fremont factory with its own, internal fire brigade, the outdoor fire on Thursday was extinguished by the local Fremont Fire Department.

The factory has a history of frequent fires within its paint shop, including a significant one in April that temporarily halted Tesla's electric vehicle production. However, the Thursday fire took place outside, near a tent on the south side of Tesla's property, away from the main facilities where cars are assembled and painted.