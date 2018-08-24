The 5 highest-paid soccer players in the Premier League 

Pay: £315,000 weekly ($21.5 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Forward

Country: Chile

Contract: Five-year deal worth £81.9 million ($106.9 million).

Manchester United employs three of the five highest-paid players in the Premier League: Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. Sanchez (who is currently recovering from a groin injury but is expected to make a return in two weeks) topped Business Insider's list as the highest-paid player in the Premier League, with an estimated earnings of $21.5 million.

Second on the list is Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, who is believed to make $20.9 million annually. Özil is one of the most well-respected and expensive German players in history however, the midfielder announced last month that he would be retiring from the German national team citing "racism and disrespect."

Pogba brings in around $19.8 million a year playing for Manchester United, making him the third highest-paid player in the Premier League. He was also the highest paid player in the World Cup Final between France and Croatia.

Fourth on the list is Kevin De Bruyne, who helped lead the Belgian national team to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup. De Bruyne closely outearned his fellow Belgium teammate and Premier League rival Lukaku.

Today, Lukaku earns roughly $17.1 million a year, but the powerful striker says that he has always been motivated to achieve athletic and financial success because of his humble upbringing. "We were broke. Not just poor, but broke," he wrote in a post for The Players Tribune.

Lukaku shares how his family slept on the floor and went without electricity for weeks. "People in football love to talk about mental strength. Well, I'm the strongest dude you're ever going to meet," he writes. "Because I remember sitting in the dark with my brother and my mom, saying our prayers, and thinking, believing, knowing … it's going to happen."

