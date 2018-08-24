Getaround, the car-share company that lets drivers rent their vehicles to strangers, raised $300 million in series D funding from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund and Toyota. The new capital brings the company's total capital raised to $400 million so far. Since starting in 2010, Getaround has steadily grown its car-share network to include several thousand vehicles in 66 U.S. cities. The deal is one of several in transportation for SoftBank, which has also invested in Uber and GM's Cruise Holdings. "SoftBank sees carsharing as an accelerating trend that will disrupt car ownership", said Michael Ronen, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Sonder, which offers short- and long-term vacation rentals online, raised $85 million in a new round of funding to expand internationally. The round was led by Greenoaks Capital along with Greylock, Spark Capital and others. The four-year-old company is known as the anti-Airbnb. It leases, designs, furnishes and maintains all of the apartments and homes in its portfolio.

Tiger Global led a $100 million series D investment into Root, an online auto insurer based in Columbus, Ohio. Root gathers driver data through mobile apps, and uses machine learning and data analytics to offer safer drivers a better deal.