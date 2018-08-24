Turkish 'hacktivists' take over social media accounts of U.S. journalists

Turkish activists took over the social media accounts of U.S. journalists and used them to post messages praising Turkish President Recep Erdogan, according to a prominent cybersecurity intelligence firm, which shared photos of the compromised accounts with CNBC.
Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence for cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, said the company recorded social media account takeovers by pro-Erdogan 'hacktivists' this week. The attacks targeted journalists from Bloomberg, The New York Times and Fox News, he said.
Hacktivists are activists that use cybercriminal tactics to spread their messages. Those tactics can include website defacements or distributed denial of service attacks, which flood prominent websites with so much traffic that they crash. By taking over media personalities' social accounts, these individuals can use the platform to temporarily promote their political stances.