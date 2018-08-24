Turkish 'hacktivists' take over social media accounts of U.S. journalists

The faction in Turkey call themselves Ayyildiz Tim, Meyers said. According to online postings that Crowdstrike has been able to connect to Ayyildiz Tim, the group claims it is supported by Erdogan's security forces.

"They also claim their activity goes back to 2002," Meyers said. "They've made attacks on a number of entities that they believe are hostile towards Turkey or critical of Turkey. This is a particular group we have been tracking for quite some time."

According to Crowdstrike, the organization took over accounts belonging to reporters Elizabeth MacDonald from Fox News, Tom Keene from Bloomberg News and Vanessa Friedman from The New York Times. The reporters from Bloomberg and Fox had discussed Turkey's economic situation in recent weeks, but Friedman writes about the fashion industry and does not cover Turkey.

The hacktivist group also used the social media account takeovers to launch phishing attacks against people connected to those journalists, Meyers said. A spokesperson for The New York Times confirmed the incident and said the company's information security team had locked down and secured Friedman's account. The other media outlets could not immediately be reached for comment.

The group has also created spoofed media accounts mimicking the BBC and other outlets, Meyers said.