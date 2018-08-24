US Treasury yields seen higher ahead of economic data, Powell speech

Traders will be monitoring a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. The Fed chief is set to address attendees of the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming at 10 a.m. ET. Leading central bankers are gathering at the three-day meeting to discuss the future of monetary policy and the changing market structure.

Market watchers will tune into any comments the Fed chair makes on risks to the domestic and global economy and the direction of interest rates and other policy measures. Fed minutes released earlier this week showed the U.S. central bank held worries about the effects of protectionism and trade tensions on the economy.

The central bank made headlines this week after President Donald Trump again criticized it for raising interest rates. The president said the institution should do more to boost the U.S. economy.

In geopolitical news, trade tensions between the U.S. and China continued to weigh on global economic sentiment. The two countries concluded talks Thursday without success on a trade deal, as expected.

On the data front, durable goods orders figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.