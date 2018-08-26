The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday reported a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at a video game tournament, urging people to stay far away.

Shots were fired during a live stream of "Madden NFL 19" tournament at a downtown shopping-dining complex. "Madden tournament getting shot up on twitch," posted Twitter user Anakron, who shared the live stream of the video game. Gun shots and yelling can be heard in the background before the controller disconnects.

Law enforcement sources say 4 are dead, 11 injured, according to NBC local affiliate WTLV.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter:

"One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted."

Electronic Arts, the maker of the game, tweeted that it was working with authorities to gather facts:

Early reports say the shooting began at the Good Luck Have Fun Video game room inside Chicago Pizza, according to WJXT News4Jax.

The President has been briefed on the shooting.

Sheriff Williams will give the first public statement at 4:30 p.m. at the Media Staging area located at the the Wells Fargo building.

New York Mets star Tim Tebow tweeted about the incident.

March for Our Lives released a statement.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office live streamed the press conference on Facebook, stating there is no outstanding suspect and the scene is secure.