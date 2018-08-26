A mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville Florida on Sunday saw 3 people dead at the scene, including a single suspect who took his own life, said Mike Williams, the sheriff of Jacksonville.

Shots were fired during a live stream of "Madden NFL 19" tournament at a downtown shopping-dining complex. "Madden tournament getting shot up on twitch," posted Twitter user Anakron, who shared the live stream of the video game. Gun shots and yelling can be heard in the background before the controller disconnects.

The suspect has been identified as David Katz, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, said Williams, adding that he was "was here for the competition." He did not specify if the suspect was enrolled in the competition.

In a briefing at 7:15 ET, the Jacksonville sheriff confirmed there were 11 other victims who were wounded in the attack. Most of them had gunshot wounds but were all in a stable condition, Williams added.