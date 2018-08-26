U.S. News

Three dead, including suspect, in Florida mass shooting at 'Madden NFL 19' video game tournament

  • A mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville Florida on Sunday saw 3 people dead at the scene, including a single suspect who took his own life.
  • The single suspect has been identified as David Katz, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, said the Jacksonville sheriff, adding that he was "was here for the competition."
A mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville Florida on Sunday saw 3 people dead at the scene, including a single suspect who took his own life, said Mike Williams, the sheriff of Jacksonville.

Shots were fired during a live stream of "Madden NFL 19" tournament at a downtown shopping-dining complex. "Madden tournament getting shot up on twitch," posted Twitter user Anakron, who shared the live stream of the video game. Gun shots and yelling can be heard in the background before the controller disconnects.

The suspect has been identified as David Katz, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, said Williams, adding that he was "was here for the competition." He did not specify if the suspect was enrolled in the competition.

In a briefing at 7:15 ET, the Jacksonville sheriff confirmed there were 11 other victims who were wounded in the attack. Most of them had gunshot wounds but were all in a stable condition, Williams added.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officers patrol around the ships at Jacksonville Landing on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida after a shooting rampage during a Madden 19 video game tournament at the site.
Mark Wallheiser | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Jacksonville Sheriff's officers patrol around the ships at Jacksonville Landing on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida after a shooting rampage during a Madden 19 video game tournament at the site.

Early reports say the shooting began at the Good Luck Have Fun Video game room inside Chicago Pizza, according to WJXT News4Jax.

The CEO of Complexity Gaming, which has a team of professional players at the event, said that one of his players had been shot in the thumb.

Electronic Arts, the maker of the game, released a statement saying: "The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn. Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured."

"All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event," it said. "Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime."

In a statement, the National Football League said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."

New York Mets star Tim Tebow, who has ties to Jacksonville, tweeted about the incident.

March for Our Lives, an organization of gun-control activists started by students in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February released a statement.

