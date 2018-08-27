A rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48.4 million at RM Sotheby's annual collector car sale in Monterey, California. The sale set a world record for any car ever sold at auction. It beat out a Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta that sold for $38 million in 2014. Not close behind was a 1957 Ferrari that sold for $35 million in Paris, France, in 2016.