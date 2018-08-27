Asia markets set for cautious open after Fed chairman's comments and China's yuan announcement

Wall Street ended the last trading week in positive territory. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,874.69 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent to close at 7,975.98, a record high close for both indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 133.37 points to close at 25,790.35.

Last Friday, Powell delivered a speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, where leading central bankers met to discuss the future of monetary policy. He said "further, gradual" rate hikes were likely in the future, noting the economy is "strong" and able to withstand tighter monetary policy.

Powell's comments came hours after the People's Bank of China announced that it was tweaking its methodology for the fixing of the yuan's daily midpoint in an effort to stabilize the currency market.

In a morning note, Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said the "combined impact" of the dollar's weakness following Powell's speech and yuan strength after the China's central bank's announcement will likely be "dominant" as early week influences.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 95.131 at 6:45 a.m. HK/SIN. The Japanese yen traded largely flat against the dollar at 111.23 while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7331.

Here's a look at the day ahead:

China – July industrial profits at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

Hong Kong – July trade at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN

