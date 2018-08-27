Here’s how much money Americans earn at every age

The median individual income for full-time workers in United States is currently $876 per week, or $45,552 per year. But that rises and falls depending on close you are to peak earning age, which is typically around age 49 for men and 40 for women.

How does your salary compare? Below, check out the median earnings for Americans in every age group, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2018.

16 to 19 years: $450 weekly/$23,400 annually

$450 weekly/$23,400 annually 20 to 24 years: $540 weekly/$28,080 annually

$540 weekly/$28,080 annually 25 to 34 years: $794 weekly/$41,288 annually

$794 weekly/$41,288 annually 35 to 44 years: $971 weekly/$50,492 annually

$971 weekly/$50,492 annually 45 to 54 years: $986 weekly/$51,272 annually

$986 weekly/$51,272 annually 55 to 64 years: $993 weekly/$51,636 annually

$993 weekly/$51,636 annually 65 years and older: $996 weekly/$51,792 annually

The numbers prove drastically different when broken down by gender. Here's how much men earn at every age:

16 to 19 years: $465 weekly/$24,180 annually

$465 weekly/$24,180 annually 20 to 24 years: $561 weekly/$29,172 annually

$561 weekly/$29,172 annually 25 to 34 years: $857 weekly/$44,564 annually

$857 weekly/$44,564 annually 35 to 44 years: $1,085 weekly/$56,420 annually

$1,085 weekly/$56,420 annually 45 to 54 years: $1,108 weekly/$57,616 annually

$1,108 weekly/$57,616 annually 55 to 64 years: $1,127 weekly/$58,604 annually

$1,127 weekly/$58,604 annually 65 years and older: $1,074 weekly/$55,848 annually

And here's the breakdown for women:

16 to 19 years: $424 weekly/$22,048 annually

$424 weekly/$22,048 annually 20 to 24 years: $523 weekly/$27,196 annually

$523 weekly/$27,196 annually 25 to 34 years: $738 weekly/$38,376 annually

$738 weekly/$38,376 annually 35 to 44 years: $866 weekly/$45,032 annually

$866 weekly/$45,032 annually 45 to 54 years: $854 weekly/$44,408 annually

$854 weekly/$44,408 annually 55 to 64 years: $856 weekly/$44,512 annually

$856 weekly/$44,512 annually 65 years and older: $925 weekly/$48,100 annually

The gender pay gap is still very much a reality for women: Overall, they only earn 81.3 percent what men do, according to BLS. This year, America celebrated Equal Pay Day on April 10th, which marks the time a woman would have to work into the new year to symbolically achieve the same pay a man earned the previous year.

For African-American women, Equal Pay Day would be August 7th. For Native American and Latina women, it wouldn't be until September 7th and November 1st, respectively. (Equal Pay Day for Asian American and Pacific Islander women would be February 22, but massive pay gaps persist between subgroups.)

Women's peak earning age is significantly lower than that of men. Male college graduates also earn more from the get-go. They bring home a median salary of $50,200 at age 22, while their female counterparts earn $39,800 per year, a difference of $10,400.

From ages 22 to 32, pay for female college graduates actually grows slightly faster than it does for men. However, a shift occurs at age 33, when women's earnings growth starts to slow and men's remains steady. By age 40, those professional women see their salaries peak at about $67,000.

