Meet the crypto millionaire who lives in a tree and says bitcoin is just getting started

It's the dead of winter, but Justin, a.k.a. "Crypto Kid," is wearing little more than board shorts, a cap over his bleached blond hair and his signature tiger paw scarf. With a giddy grin, he shows off his outhouse before leaping from an icy trampoline up into the tree house where he lives.

Nothing about the quirky college dropout (least of all his appearance and living arrangements) screams millionaire, but make no mistake: Crypto Kid is sitting on a massive fortune, built on bitcoin.

In CNBC's new original documentary, "Bitcoin: Boom or Bust," Crypto Kid takes anchor Melissa Lee inside his whimsical world as he takes on crypto critics, preaches the blockchain gospel and explains why he thinks the Bitcoin gold rush is just getting started. But even he admits, not all that glitters is gold.

