Stocks making the biggest move premarket: TSLA, UAL, TWTR, NFLX & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Tesla — CEO Elon Musk said in a blog post that the automaker will remain a public company, following consideration of his proposal to go private. Musk said he was confident the deal could have been funded, but said Tesla shareholders told him they wanted the company to remain public.

United Continental – United will transfer its stock listing to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, beginning on September 7. CFO Gerry Laderman said the airline's move was partly due to an ongoing effort to control costs.

Twitter – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 5. Committee chairman Greg Walden (R.-Oregon) said the committee wants more information and how Twitter monitors and polices content.

Netflix – The video streaming service is reportedly developing a system that would direct new users to sign up for subscriptions outside of its apps that run on Apple devices, according to The Wall Street Journal. That would allow Netflix to avoid paying commissions that Apple charges on app-related transactions.

Dell Technologies — Elliott Management is said to be critical of the proposed deal by Dell to buy back its VMware tracking stock, according to the New York Post. Elliott has so far said it has not decided how it will vote its shares, but sources told the paper that stakeholder Carl Icahn is now against the deal.

Cushman & Wakefield – Cushman & Wakefield received two positive analyst recommendations, with the commercial real estate firm's stock rated "overweight" in new coverage at Barclays, and "market outperform" in new coverage at JMP Securities.

CA Technologies – CA Technologies said the Federal Trade Commission had cleared the acquisition of the software maker by chipmaker Broadcom, with both companies continuing to expect the deal to close during the fourth quarter.

Pfizer – The drugmaker announced positive study results for its heart disease drug Tafamidis, with improvements in mortality and hospitalization incidents.

Johnson & Johnson – Two studies involving the J&J-Bayer heart drug Xarelto failed to support the effort by the two companies to widen the patient group for the clot prevention treatment.

JD.com, Baidu, iQIYI, Alibaba – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. are higher today following a move by China's central bank to stabilize the yuan and a resultant rise in China stock market to a two-week high.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – The restaurant chain's stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "neutral" at Wedbush Securities, which points to increased risks to both comparable restaurant sales and profit margins.