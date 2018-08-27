Apple said to launch three new iPhones, including its largest ever with a 6.5-inch screen

Apple will announce three new iPhones during its press event next month, according to Bloomberg. Apple has yet to announce the date when it will unveil its new phones, though it typically does so in early September.

The company is reportedly planning to launch three new iPhone models, including one with a 6.5-inch display, the largest it has ever included on an iPhone. It will also launch a 5.8-inch model, the same size as the current iPhone X, along with a more affordable model with a 6.1-inch screen, Bloomberg said. That aligns with analyst reports from December 2017 that also said Apple will sell three new iPhones this year.

All of Apple's iPhones are said to use Face ID, which lets you unlock the iPhone by looking at it, instead of a fingerprint reader. New iPad Pros, including an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model that also have Face ID are expected sometime this fall, according to the report.

Bloomberg said Apple will launch the iPhones in different colors, but didn't say if they're newer than the colors Apple already sells.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Read the full report on Bloomberg.