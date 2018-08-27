Three options strategies for the week: Aug 27

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

The Final Call:
The Final Call: INTC   

Mike Khouw suggests a call spread risk reversal in Lululemon

Mike Khouw suggests a call spread in Canopy Growth

Dan Nathan suggests a call calendar in Intel

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO. Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Bearish on TSLA. Dan Nathan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long CAT put spread. Dan is long QQQ Sept put spread. Dan is long SMH Oct put spread

Playing

