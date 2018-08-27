Trader Poll

Tell us what you think: What could kill the bull run?

  • The current bull market became the longest on record last week.
  • In the time since it began, there have been a number of changes in financial conditions.
  • Yet amid the positive developments, some are concerned the bull run could be in its final days.

The bull run for U.S. markets became the longest ever last week, turning 3,453 days old on Aug. 22.

In the time since the current bull run began, many financial conditions in the markets have changed. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite ended the previous trading week in record-high territory.

Markets stateside continued their upward trend last week despite news of legal concerns encircling U.S. President Donald Trump and his team. Last week, Trump's former personal lawyer and his one-time campaign chairman were both revealed to be guilty of crimes.

Meanwhile, some are concerned the bull run could be in its final days. They're worried about markets overheating and geopolitics hitting investors, so they're looking for ways to protect portfolios.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NASDAQ
---
S&P 500
---