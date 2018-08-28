A look inside Facebook's efforts to expand Wi-Fi in developing countries

Facebook's mission to bring the world closer together, including providing internet access in remote areas and developing countries.

One of its projects, called Express Wi-Fi, aims to help local businesses, internet providers and mobile network operators by providing the money and technology to build up internet access in their region.

On Tuesday, Facebook announced a new program called Express Wi-Fi Certified, which permits selected companies to manufacture Wi-Fi hardware that is compatible with its standards. Arista, Cambium Networks, and Ruckus Networks are the first approved firms.

Facebook has had several plans to expand internet access across the globe, including its cancelled Aquila drone project, which was going to use large drones to beam internet connectivity to the ground. It also has been recruiting mapping experts to analyze data in order to figure out which areas of the world still need internet.

Express Wi-Fi started in 2015, and is currently available in five countries: India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania. Facebook provides funding to companies who work on improving the country's Wi-Fi infrastructure. Then, selected business agree to host Wi-Fi hotspots, and sell access to the internet through prepaid cards. The offering is similar to buying pay-as-you-go cell phone services, but for the web instead.