BrewDog is launching a video-on-demand network with original content for $4.99 a month

Craft beer company BrewDog is launching a video-on-demand subscription service screening a mix of original content and acquired shows, available in the U.S. and throughout Europe.

The BrewDog Network launched Monday both online and via an app. It costs $4.99 a month and will include 14 original series such as comedy game show "Are You Smarter Than A Drunk Person" and drinks culture program "Four Sheets." It has hired Christopher Burke, co-founder of Emmy award-winning production company Redtail Media, as general manager.

The network will also bring back "The BrewDog Show," a travel series with founders James Watt and Martin Dickie, replacing "Brew Dogs," a program that ran on the now-defunct Esquire Network that was operated by NBC Universal. Meanwhile, "Business Punks" will feature Watt interviewing company founders.

Acquired series include "Brown Bag Wine Tasting" where actor William Shatner interviews stars over a bottle of wine disguised by a paper bag, and Australian food and travel show "Surfing the Menu."