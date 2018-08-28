Mnuchin now praises China for supporting its currency, saying that is not manipulation

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday praised China for supporting its currency at a time when Washington and Beijing are locked in a trade war.

"There currency is more of a controlled currency than other markets that are free access," Mnuchin said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "But if they go in and support their currency, that is not currency manipulation."

"If they [China] let their currency weaken, either for structural reasons or for actual manipulation, that is something that is manipulation," he added.

Last month, Mnuchin told CNBC he was "closely monitoring" the Chinese currency, the yuan.

The yuan, also called the renminbi, firmed against the dollar for the third straight session Tuesday after China's central moved to put a floor under its currency.

Mnuchin has said the yuan's weakness would be reviewed as part of the U.S. Treasury's semi-annual report on currency manipulation. The report is due on Oct. 15 and will be based on activity for the first six months of 2018.

President Donald Trump has previously accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies, saying such moves are "taking away our big competitive edge."

However, Mnuchin said Tuesday there are other pressing issues with China besides currency. He said if China signed on to the same agreement as Mexico, the U.S. would "have no problems."

The U.S. and Mexico struck a trade deal Monday that paved the way to replace NAFTA, the current agreement between the two nations and Canada.

"We need to make sure our technology is protected, we need to make sure our companies aren't forced into joint ventures [in China], and we need to make sure we have fair market access," Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration is attacking what it sees as unfair trade on a number of fronts. A new round of U.S. tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports kicked in Thursday, prompting an equivalent retaliation from Beijing.