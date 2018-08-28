70% of Americans now support Medicare-for-all—here's how single-payer could affect you

Proponents of single-payer health care point out that the Mercatus report suggests that national health expenditures could decline by about $2 trillion over the same 10-year period. National health expenditures refers to all health spending, including that of the federal government, private employees and state Medicaid programs, while federal health expenditures refers only to spending from the federal government.
"Lower spending is driven by lower provider payment rates, drug savings, and administrative cost savings," Yevgeniy Feyman of the Manhattan Institute told Vox. "It's not clear to what extent those savings are politically feasible, and socially beneficial."
At current levels, administrative and pharmaceutical costs are significantly higher in the U.S. than they are in other high-income countries, and doctors earn significantly more. The Mercatus report suggests that, under Medicare-for-all, doctors would be paid about 10 percent less.
Sanders has still not released a financing plan, so much of the impact of his bill on consumers and the health care industry as whole is still unclear. Still, not only is the system favored by the American public but, as Vox points out, "in the Democratic wing of the Senate, every major potential presidential candidate has endorsed it."
In response to the Reuters survey, Sanders tweeted, "The momentum is with us."
