Robinhood adds hundreds of new stocks to its trading app as retail investing competition heats up

Popular no-fee trading app Robinhood is ushering hundreds of global company stocks onto its platform, as firms like J.P. Morgan vie to compete using the same no-fee model.

The Menlo Park-based start-up announced Tuesday that it is adding 250 American depositary receipts of companies from Japan, China, Germany, the U.K. and Canada. They will be available to trade on the app starting Tuesday, and ADRs of companies from France will be added in the coming months. It is the biggest addition of securities since the platform launched three years ago.

"We looked at what customers were searching for and not getting" Robinhood Co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC. "It allows customers to get some exposure outside of the U.S."

The company discovered its users wanted access to global stocks by looking at its own search data. Robinhood's staff has access to what people are typing into the app's search and looking to trade. Names like Nintendo, Adidas, Burberry, BMW and Heineken continued to pop up. The company used similar reasoning in February when it decided to add cryptocurrency trading after users repeatedly searched for "bitcoin."

"Our strategy has always been listen to the customer, and work on building new products to make their lives easier," Tenev said.

American depositary receipts are stocks of foreign companies that trade and settle in the U.S. market in dollars, allowing investors to avoid having to do transactions in a foreign currency.

Competition in the brokerage industry is heating up with more no-fee options for investors. J. P. Morgan is launching its own commission-fee trading app this week. The banking giant's move intensifies an ongoing price war and move to lower fees in retail brokerage. Shares of Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade, online brokers that all charge fees, sank after the news of J. P. Morgan's new app.

Tenev, a 31 year old known for wearing for bright-colored, printed short-sleeved button downs, said it won't be long until other online brokers are forced to follow J.P. Morgan's lead in abolishing fees altogether.

"Customers are smart, they're beginning to realize it doesn't make sense to pay margins on services that are electronic," Tenev said. "This is inevitable — more and more established financial companies are going to have to lower their fees."