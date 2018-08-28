Morning Brief

Wall Street is expected to open higher after S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs again

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning after another set of record closing highs for the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000. The Dow has not yet joined the party, but did close at its highest level since February. The Dow was about 2 percent away from its Jan. 26 record. (CNBC)

Retailers are back in the earnings spotlight this morning, with quarterly numbers from Best Buy (BBY), Tiffany (TIF) and DSW (DSW). Box (BOX), H&R Block (HRB), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Shoe Carnival (SCVL) are scheduled to release earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

* DSW soars about 20% after an across-the-board quarterly beat and rosy full-year guidance (CNBC)
* Best Buy slides after warning on third quarter guidance (CNBC)
* Tiffany soars after beating on earnings and revenue and raising outlook (Reuters)

Investor this morning get a fresh read on home prices as the S&P/Case-Shiller report for June is released at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board releases its August consumer confidence index. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to start its emergency bailout for farmers, impacted by tariffs, right after the Labor Day weekend in a "three-pronged approach" that will initially include about $6 billion in aid. (CNBC)

* US raced for trade deal before Mexico's leadership change (WSJ)

North Korean officials warned in a letter sent directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that denuclearization talks were "again at stake and may fall apart," according to CNN, citing sources. Trump then called off Pompeo's trip.

Trump gave his respects to deceased Sen. John McCain "despite our differences on policy and politics," and signed an order to fly the U.S. flag at half staff. McCain, who had been a target of Trump's ire, died Saturday at age 81. (CNBC)

* Larry Fitzgerald to speak at John McCain's memorial; Luis Gonzalez among pallbearers (AZ Republic)

The primaries in Arizona and Florida today will largely conclude a Republican nominating season. The race to replace retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake will be in focus as Gov. Doug Ducey mulls the late McCain's replacement. (NY Times)

* Ducey aims to please Trump with McCain fill-in (Politico)

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani detailed for the first time his strategy for representing the president in the Mueller investigation into Russian 2016 election interference and any other legal issues that arise from the probe. (NY Times)

* Exclusive poll: Americans believe Cohen, don't want impeachment (Axios)

Federal judges, acting under the order of the U.S. Supreme Court, affirmed their earlier decision striking North Carolina's congressional districts as unconstitutional because Republicans drew them with excessive partisanship. (AP)

New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr signed a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the highest-paid wide-receiver in NFL history. The deal has an initial value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. (CNBC)

* Ted Cruz targets Beto O'Rourke's NFL protest comments in Senate campaign ad (Washington Post)

John Goodman, who played Dan Conner in "Roseanne," revealed Roseanne Barr's character would be killed off in the spin-off. ABC earlier announced the network would move forward after Barr's show was abruptly canceled following her racist tweet. (USA Today)

Apple (AAPL) is preparing to launch three new iPhones in September, according to Bloomberg, including one with the largest screen it has ever included in an iPhone. It will also sell a more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone.

Twitter (TWTR) has suspended a total of 770 accounts for engaging in coordinated manipulation and for other policy violations. It said many of the accounts involved in the alleged manipulation appear to have originated from Iran. (TechCrunch)

In the latest development of the current crisis facing Papa John's, ousted founder John Schnatter made a slew of accusations against CEO Steve Ritchie for causing the company's poor performance. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) were getting slammed in the premarket after the FDA declined to approve a drug designed to treat a genetic disease that causes fat to accumulate in the blood. The decision came as a surprise, since an FDA panel had voted in favor of it in May.

Aspen Insurance (AHL) will be bought by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) for $2.6 billion, or $42.75 per share. That represents a 6.6 percent premium over Monday's closing price for the specialty insurer company's stock.

Coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) and Switzerland's Nestle have finalized a $7.15 billion licensing deal. Under the pact, Nestle will get the rights to sell Starbucks products in places other than the company's U.S. coffee shops.

Campbell Soup (CPB) will announce this week that it does not plan to sell the entire company, according to sources quoted by the New York Post. Those sources say such a move could provoke a proxy fight by investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point against Campbell's board.

Heico (HEI) earned 49 cents per share for its third quarter, 4 cents above estimates, while the defense and aerospace company's revenue also topped forecasts. Heico said it saw double digit organic revenue growth at its Flight Support and Electronic Technologies businesses.

WATERCOOLER

If you like single-flavored Oreos, this story probably isn't for you. Oreo's parent company Mondelez announced that its two newest iterations of the beloved cookie (hot chicken wing and wasabi-flavored) are available now in China. (Fortune)

FAO Schwarz, a dominant presence in Midtown Manhattan for decades before its closure in 2015, is coming to life again with a new, 20,000-square-foot Rockefeller Center location, set to open in November. (WSJ)

