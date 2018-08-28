Wall Street is expected to open higher after S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs again

President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to start its emergency bailout for farmers, impacted by tariffs, right after the Labor Day weekend in a "three-pronged approach" that will initially include about $6 billion in aid. (CNBC)



North Korean officials warned in a letter sent directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that denuclearization talks were "again at stake and may fall apart," according to CNN, citing sources. Trump then called off Pompeo's trip.

Trump gave his respects to deceased Sen. John McCain "despite our differences on policy and politics," and signed an order to fly the U.S. flag at half staff. McCain, who had been a target of Trump's ire, died Saturday at age 81. (CNBC)



The primaries in Arizona and Florida today will largely conclude a Republican nominating season. The race to replace retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake will be in focus as Gov. Doug Ducey mulls the late McCain's replacement. (NY Times)



Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani detailed for the first time his strategy for representing the president in the Mueller investigation into Russian 2016 election interference and any other legal issues that arise from the probe. (NY Times)



Federal judges, acting under the order of the U.S. Supreme Court, affirmed their earlier decision striking North Carolina's congressional districts as unconstitutional because Republicans drew them with excessive partisanship. (AP)

New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr signed a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the highest-paid wide-receiver in NFL history. The deal has an initial value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. (CNBC)



John Goodman, who played Dan Conner in "Roseanne," revealed Roseanne Barr's character would be killed off in the spin-off. ABC earlier announced the network would move forward after Barr's show was abruptly canceled following her racist tweet. (USA Today)

Apple (AAPL) is preparing to launch three new iPhones in September, according to Bloomberg, including one with the largest screen it has ever included in an iPhone. It will also sell a more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone.

Twitter (TWTR) has suspended a total of 770 accounts for engaging in coordinated manipulation and for other policy violations. It said many of the accounts involved in the alleged manipulation appear to have originated from Iran. (TechCrunch)

In the latest development of the current crisis facing Papa John's, ousted founder John Schnatter made a slew of accusations against CEO Steve Ritchie for causing the company's poor performance. (CNBC)