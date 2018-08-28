Trump accuses Google of rigging search results in favor of ‘bad’ coverage

President Donald Trump accused Google on Tuesday of altering search results to prioritize negative coverage and left-leaning outlets and warned that the issue "will be addressed."

Trump said in a tweet that the tech giant's search engine had "rigged" news story results to show mostly "bad" stories about him and other conservatives.

"Google search results for 'Trump News' shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media," the president said.

"In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out."

Trump added: "Illegal? 96% of … results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!"

Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The president's comments couldn't be more timely. Next week, Google, Facebook and Twitter representatives will testify before Congress, discussing censorship and election meddling.

The hearings mark the second time representatives from all the companies will be on Capitol Hill to address concerns of election interference. For Facebook, it will be the third, following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's grilling earlier this year over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg are among those confirmed to be attending the hearings.

Facebook and Twitter have suspended hundreds of accounts ahead of the November midterm elections to avoid interference from foreign actors. Facebook last week said it had removed 652 pages, groups and accounts linked to Iran over "coordinated inauthentic behavior" targeting people in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America and the Middle East. As of Tuesday, Twitter has removed 770 accounts over "coordinated manipulation" ahead of the midterms.

Trump's comments as a whole appear to represent a broader view among conservative circles that digital platforms are censoring them.

The president recently accused Twitter of "shadow banning" — allegedly limiting search results — for prominent Republicans, and called the practice "discriminatory and illegal." Twitter has denied the claims.

And earlier this month, multiple tech companies, including Apple, Facebook, Google's YouTube, Pinterest and Spotify, clamped down on content by the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, removing podcasts, pages and other content.

Tech companies said they removed Jones for violating policies related to hate speech and harassment. "Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users," Apple said at the time.