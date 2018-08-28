UK Trade Minister Liam Fox says the government does not want a no-deal Brexit

Liam Fox, the U.K.'s trade secretary, said the British government would still walk away from negotiations if the country did not get a good deal for Brexit.

Fox is in Singapore where he is attempting to strengthen trade relationships and make the case for the U.K.'s accession to the Comprehensive & Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Fox told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford that exiting Europe without making a future deal for trade and other relationships was not in anyone's interest.

"We don't want there to be no deal. We want there to be a good deal, but our European partners should understand that if we don't get a good deal and we had to walk away, then we would," he said.

In August this year Fox said it was likely the U.K. will fail to agree upon a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March. Fox told U.K. media that "intransigence" by EU officials was "pushing us towards no deal." He put the chance of Britain crashing out without a deal at 60 percent.

When asked if international investors were worried about the U.K.'s future, Fox said many were looking past Brexit.

"Most of them look at the U.K. macroeconomics and see a very stable picture. We've seen an increase in investment into the U.K. in recent times. They regard the Brexit process as a short-term process whereas they see their investments in the medium to long term," Fox said.