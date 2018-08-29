7 reasons your salary hasn’t budged — and what you can do about it

If you're expecting a major pay increase this year, don't hold your breath. In fact, more than half of Americans polled did not receive a salary boost in 2016 despite a competitive hiring market, according to a 2017 Bankrate survey.
Those who did receive an automatic yearly raise didn't fare much better. Last year, U.S. salaries increased by a mere 2.8 percent and this percentage is expected to hold steady in 2018. For reference, the average millennial salary is $35,592. A 2.8 percent raise comes out to just under $1,000 — and that's before taxes.
In light of this, it's imperative that you take charge of your salary, especially if you haven't seen a pay increase in more than a year. A good place to start is by assessing potential reasons your salary isn't budging, says Kat Cohen, CEO and founder of career consulting firm IvyWise.