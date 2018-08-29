7 reasons your salary hasn’t budged — and what you can do about it

Salaries often stall because young professionals are too timid to ask for higher pay, says Cohen, but even top performers may not receive a salary bump without asking for it.

Although this conversation can be intimidating, it usually pays off. A 2018 Bank of America report indicates that nearly 80 percent of millennials who asked for a raise in the past two years received one.

You also might not have realized how your job has changed and if any additional work you're doing is outside your normal scope of duties. Growing up in a digital age has made young professionals accustomed to being accessible around-the-clock. Many millennials report spending more than 6 hours a day on their email, for instance, more than any other generation.

However, employees "need to know how to ask for more competitive compensation if they find themselves taking on more work," says Cohen. Start by assessing your workload, she says, and consider the labor you're putting in that isn't a part of your job description. Perhaps you've taken on the responsibilities of someone more senior, helping your boss train new employees or overseeing a team of interns. Ask your employer about a plan to adjust your compensation and possibly even your official role to match the work you're actually doing.