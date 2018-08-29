Wake up, drink coffee. Get to work, drink coffee. Afternoon slump, drink coffee. Post-work event, drink coffee. If you're anything like the 85 percent of American adults who drink caffeine on a daily basis, your cup of joe or tea is a critical habit that helps you get through the day.

But most caffeine addicts might be shocked to learn that the way they're currently consuming caffeine might actually be sabotaging their productivity instead of giving it a boost, say former Google tech designers Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky.

"Caffeine is a (mildly) addictive drug, so even small unintentional behaviors like drinking a cup just to have a reason to get up from your desk can quickly become chemically reinforced habits," Knapp and Zeratsky write in their upcoming book, "Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day," out on September 25.

The two technologists — who spent years designing some of today's most "addictive tech services," including Gmail and YouTube — realized they had become victims of their own routines after leaving Google. They wasted countless hours trying to reach inbox zero, scrolled endlessly through social media status updates and chugged coffee as they struggled to accomplish their goals.

At one point, the two decided to experiment with their own habits and routines to optimize their energy and focus. They made small changes in their day to win back time in their schedules. This process helped them devise a better framework for a range of daily habits. Experimenting with their frameworks and customizing them for your lifestyle can help you maximize the time available in any given day.

The Google veterans suggest these five steps to help you get the most out of your coffee drinking and be more productive.