12 remote jobs that provide high pay and a balanced life for working parents  

Many leading companies are increasingly giving parents with young children more time off and adding benefits to allow working parents to balance their dual roles. The effort seems to be working: The labor force participation rate for all women with children under age 18 rose to 71 percent in 2017, up slightly from the prior year.

But for the majority of working moms and dads with young children, wearing both hats becomes a trade-off between earning a higher income and spending time their kids.

Surprisingly, according to a new survey by career site FlexJobs, of 1,100 working parents with children under age 18, 84 percent rank work-life balance ahead of salary. The survey also found that 82 percent of working parents are much more interested in telecommuting, and 74 percent prefer to have a flexible schedule rather than freelance.

Yet in the past, the odds of finding a flexible job that pays well have been slim. As a result, many parents with young children resort to taking a break from their career. But FlexJobs revealed in their latest survey that of those who took a time-out, 40 percent of them are finding it tough to break back in to the workforce.

The ideal solution is a career that offers both a healthy work-life balance and a high salary. FlexJobs has compiled a list of 12 high-paying careers with offsite options based on Glassdoor's list of top jobs for work-life balance, as well as Business Insider's list of low-stress professions, then examined data from PayScale to discern the median income for each.

Take a look below to see what high-paying careers will satisfy both your wallet and desire to spend time with your children.