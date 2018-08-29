Stocks making the biggest move premarket: DKS, EXPR, HPE, BOX & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.20 per share, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of Street forecasts, however, and comparable-store sales posted a bigger-than-expected decline. Dick's raised its full-year earnings forecast and said its sales trajectory should improve next year.

Express – The apparel retailer reported a quarterly profit of 3 cents per share, better than the breakeven performance that analysts were anticipating. Revenue beat forecasts, and Express also saw comparable-store sales rise by 1 percent versus analysts' estimate of flat sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The maker of servers and networking gear also saw revenue exceed forecasts. Separately, the company named former Sprint chief financial officer Tarek Robbiati as its new CFO, effective September 17.

Box – Box lost 5 cents per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent a share less than Wall Street had anticipated. The cloud storage provider's revenue exceeded estimates, however, its current-quarter revenue outlook fell short of Street forecasts. The company also anticipates a bigger-than-expected full-year loss.

Tilray – Tilray reported a 17 cents per share loss for its second quarter, but the Canada-based cannabis producer's revenue nearly doubled compared to a year ago. Tilray's quarterly report was its first since going public last month.

H&R Block – H&R Block lost 72 cents per share for its fiscal first quarter, smaller than the 77 cents a share loss that Wall Street had anticipated. The tax preparation firm's revenue also exceeded forecasts. H&R Block makes most of its money during tax preparation season, which occurs during its fiscal fourth quarter.

Alphabet – The stock's price target was raised to $1,515 per share from $1,325 at Morgan Stanley, the highest price target among Wall Street firms that cover the Google parent's stock. Morgan Stanley points to a strong core business as well as potential earnings from the company's Waymo autonomous driving unit.

Yum China – The restaurant operator's shares remains on watch, after rising yesterday on reports it had rejected a $17.6 billion buyout offer from a consortium led by China-based investment firm Hillhouse Capital.

Weight Watchers – Weight Watchers was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Oppenheimer, with analyst Brian Nagel setting a $98 per share price target. That target is more than 28 percent above current levels for the weight loss company's stock.

Shoe Carnival – Shoe Carnival reported second quarter profit of 76 cents per share, 20 cents a share above consensus forecasts. The shoe retailer's revenue also exceeded estimates. Comparable-store sales were up 6.7 percent versus a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a 4.1 percent gain.

Tailored Brands – Tailored Brands said it expected second-quarter earnings to come in at an adjusted $1.05 to $1.07 per share, slightly better than expected. The parent of the Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank clothing chains also said Chief Executive Doug Ewert would retire on September 30, with the company planning to launch a search for a successor.

Roku – Roku shares are under pressure following a report by The Information that Amazon.com is planning to offer an ad-supported free video app that would compete with the streaming video device maker's Roku channel.