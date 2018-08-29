The 15 best-paying jobs for women in 2018 

In the push towards gender equality, women in the workplace face challenges that often feel out of their control — out-dated corporate policies, sexist colleagues and managers with subconscious hiring preferences, to name a few. But one of the few factors firmly in the hands of women is which career path to pursue.

By choosing one of the highest-paying fields, women can ensure that they're putting themselves in the best position to earn as much as possible.

CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which calculated median weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers in order to rank the 15 best-paying jobs for women. Only jobs with 50,000 workers or more were considered for the list (sorry, funeral service managers.)

While compensation can vary widely according to role, employer and industry as well as according to demographics such as age, race and ethnicity, these jobs represent a snapshot of the highest-paying opportunities for women.