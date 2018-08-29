VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These are the 9 deadliest jobs in the United States—and here’s how much they pay

These jobs could get you killed
These jobs could get you killed   

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Americans spent 1,783 hours working in 2017.

Americans across the country may pour their hours and effort into their jobs, but some actually put their lives in danger when they go to work each day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) analyzed fatality data from 2016 and found that among civilians, nine industries are significantly more dangerous than others. What's more, the dangerous work they do doesn't always offer significant compensation.

Job site Adzuna crunched this data from BLS and found that excluding aircraft pilots, the most dangerous jobs pay workers an average of $46,435 a year — that's $2,287 less than the average current earnings across all professions in the United States.

Here are the nine deadliest jobs and what they pay:

97233638
Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

9. Fishing workers

Fatalities in 2016: 24

Fatal work injury rate: 86.0 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $30,740

8.Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Fatalities in 2016: 31

Fatal work injury rate: 34.1 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $37,690

7. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Fatalities in 2016: 75

Fatal work injury rate: 55.5 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $86,260

6. Loggers

Fatalities in 2016: 91

Fatal work injury rate: 135.9 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $38,880

5. Roofers

Fatalities in 2016: 101

Fatal work injury rate: 48.6 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $42,080

4. Construction workers

Fatalities in 2016: 134

Fatal work injury rate: 18.0 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $37,890

3. Grounds maintenance workers

Fatalities in 2016: 217

Fatal work injury rate: 17.4 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $28,010

2. Farmers

Fatalities in 2016: 260

Fatal work injury rate: 23.1 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $27,810

1. Driving sales workers and truck drivers

Fatalities in 2016: 918

Fatal work injury rate: 24.7 per 100,000 workers

Average wage: $28,440/$34,790

Truck driver Mike Segelke tightens up chains on his semi-truck at a chain-up station.
Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Truck driver Mike Segelke tightens up chains on his semi-truck at a chain-up station.

According to Adzuna and the BLS, driving is the deadliest job in the United States, with 918 fatalities in 2016.

The job with the highest fatal injury rate, however, was logging. There are 135.9 fatal work injuries per 100,000 workers in the logging industry — a significant figure given that the fatal injury rate among all workers is just 3.6.

While the workplace has steadily become safer over the past century, the number of workplace fatalities actually increased by 7 percent in the private sector and 9 percent among government workers in 2016. During the year of the study, there were 5,190 workplace fatalities.

"The premium for working in hazardous conditions is often low, or non-existent in the case of fishing workers, refuse collectors and those doing logging jobs. This begs the question of whether the risk is worth the reward," says Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, noting that "5,190 fatalities in 2016, is 5,190 fatalities too many. We need to invest more into making sure every job is safe."

This is an updated version of a story that appeared previously.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

This is how much education you need to land a job at the world's biggest tech companies
This is how much education you need to land a job at the world's biggest tech companies   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...