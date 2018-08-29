The 4 most important things I wish I'd known before buying my first home

As we all know, homeownership is a lot of responsibility. Being a homeowner means that, if anything goes wrong or needs fixing, it's on you. You no longer have the power to phone a friend, aka your landlord, to come fix something.
Still, my husband and I were ready. We were tired of renting, throwing our money into what seemed like an abyss. So we set out to buy our first house.
While the process was exciting and fun, we were not prepared for the headaches that came with it. We're now told some of the pitfalls we experienced were considered "normal" and "expected." However, being first time buyers, we didn't know that going into our search. No one told us.
That's why I'm sharing these four tips, so that if you do find yourself heading to an open house this weekend and find the house of your dreams, you'll have some help on your journey.