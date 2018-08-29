The 4 most important things I wish I'd known before buying my first home

When we decided we were ready to buy a house, we had about six months left on our apartment lease. We thought it would take a long time to find a home we liked and wanted to build in an appropriate amount of buffer time so if we didn't find something, we could still renew our lease.

The spring housing market was crazier than we expected. We'd see a home we liked online on Tuesday and by Thursday all showings would be cancelled due to multiple offers. Our realtor was fantastic, but low interest rates and low inventory made homes sell in days – usually for tens of thousands of dollars over asking price.

We ended up putting an offer in on the second home we saw. Our house never made it to the open house phase because it had multiple offers in one weekend, including ours. We found out a few days later our offer had been accepted but, since it was earlier than expected, we needed to figure out a way to get out of our lease. Luckily, we had kept our leasing office informed of our plans.

What we learned here was, if you are renting but looking to buy, it is important to keep your landlord in the loop. If you are going to move to your new home before your lease expires, you could be hit with a fee for early termination. If you tell your building management early enough, though, you may be able to negotiate a deal with them.

We made a deal that we would move out early and continue to pay our rent, but if they found new renters who wanted our apartment, we would get some money back – and we did.