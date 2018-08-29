Tech

Trump says Google snubbed his State of the Union speeches while promoting Obama's, but Google denies it

  • Google says that it did promote President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in 2018, countering a video that the President tweeted out on Wednesday.
  • Trump's video appeared to show that Google promoted Barack Obama's State of the Union speeches on its homepage, but didn't not promote his in the same way.
  • The video is a doubling-down on his accusations of Google's anti-conservative bias.
President Donald Trump
Leah Willis | Reuters
President Donald Trump

Google says that it did promote President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on its homepage in 2018, countering a video he tweeted alongside the hashtag #StopTheBias.

President Trump continued his accusations about Google's anti-conservative bias on Wednesday by tweeting a video that appeared to show how Google promoted former president Barack Obama's State of the Union Address on its homepage during his presidency, while skipping the same promotion for Trump's speeches in 2017 and 2018.

The President's latest statements reflect a broader view among conservatives that digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter are censoring them and as calls for regulation against those platforms heats up in government. However, experts tell CNBC that Trump's accusations may help weaken the arguments for regulation if they lack reason or data.

When asked about the apparent discrepancy highlighted in Trump's tweet, Google explained that Trump's inaugural speech in 2017 was not technically a State of the Union speech. Similarly, it did not promote Obama's inaugural speech on its homepage in 2009.

Trump targets Google again
Trump attacks Google again   

Google also said that it did highlight President Trump's speech on its homepage January 20, 2018. Google's promotion doesn't appear on any of the archived versions of Google.com on the the website archive The Wayback Machine, but the archive only contains a handful of snapshots for any given date.

There's no dispute that Google did in fact promote Obama's speeches in 2012 through 2016, based on images from The Wayback Machine.

Google's homepage is the number one most trafficked site on the web, according to Alexa.

Wednesday's tweet follows Trump's statements the day before that Google has "rigged" news story results to favor negative coverage about him from left-leaning outlets. That indictment appeared to be based on an unscientific report by a conservative news site.

Here are some examples of the Google home page on the dates when the State of the Union speeches happened.

The following screens show what Google's home page looked like on the date of Obama's addresses on 2012 and 2016, respectively:

This example comes from the date of Trump's 2018 address. None of the handful of snapshots of the Google.com home page currently archived on the Wayback Machine have a link to Trump's speech.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...