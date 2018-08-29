Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett celebrates two special milestones today: his 88th birthday and his 12-year wedding anniversary with Astrid Buffett. The two got married on August 30, 2006, the same day the investor turned 76.
Quite the frugal billionaire, Buffett kept a notably low profile when the couple got married. While it has gotten more expensive to both throw and to attend a wedding over the years, with today's average U.S. wedding costing more than $25,000, some of America's richest couples understand that the perfect wedding doesn't need to break the bank — it doesn't even need to be fancy.
With wedding season still in full swing, here are four millionaire and billionaire couples that prove having a low-key wedding is worth it.