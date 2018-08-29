Warren Buffett, who says marriage "is the most important decision that you make," got married to his longtime friend Astrid Menks in 2006, after his first wife of nearly three decades, Susan Buffett, passed away in 2004.

"Who you marry, which is the ultimate partnership, is enormously important in determining the happiness in your life and your success and I was lucky in that respect," Buffett tells Forbes.

Buffett, dressed in his business suit, and Menks, wearing a silk top and white pants, held a small wedding ceremony at Buffett's daughter Susie's house in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffett's sons were out of the country, so the only other people there were Susie, Menks' sister and the judge who officiated during the 15-minute-long ceremony.

Their cozy, post-wedding dinner party took place at Regency's Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant not far from the house.