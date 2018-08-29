Watch: Trump announces grant for program supporting drug-free communities

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected Wednesday to announce a grant for a program supporting drug-free communities.

The "Drug-Free Communities" program, created in 1997, was designed to prevent youth drug abuse by providing funds to coalitions of local communities.

The White House says the program has shown evidence of a decline in the misuse of prescription drugs, alcohol, tobacco and marijuana in the communities that received the grants.

The announcement also follows a report from Buzzfeed News that the Trump administration has quietly gathered a committee of federal agencies to negatively portray state efforts to legalize marijuana.

Trump's attorney general, former Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, has long opposed marijuana use and has cast it as a dangerous and addictive substance.