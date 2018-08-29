Why this recruiter for Tinder and Vimeo says she looks for new hires who have failed before

Sharfi Farhana is the head of executive recruitment and c-suite talent management at IAC, a holding company comprised of more than 150 brands, including Tinder, Vimeo and Match.com.

In her current role, Farhana helps some of IAC's leading companies find the best CEOs and executives for their firms. When searching for these new hires, the 30-year-old tells CNBC Make It that she looks for a few unexpected qualities in a candidate, including a history of failure.

"Failure is a key part of life," she explains. "It's not always about winning, right? If you're always winning, then great. But, you know, CEOs of the future need to really have gone through a struggle."

Farhana emphasizes that experiencing failure and bouncing back from it helps you to become a better decision maker and, ultimately, a better leader. She points to Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud as someone who's been very transparent about her failures and the impact they've had on her career.

In an interview with CNN Money, Sud spoke about the academic struggles she faced at a prestigious high school and the early career rejections she experienced when trying to land a job in investment banking. "I failed a lot in my first year," said Sud. "I had to work really hard to catch up. I think that was a wake-up call that most people probably don't get at 14."

Looking back over her career and the challenges she faced early on, Sud says she's learned that "failing early and often can be empowering" because "failure is essential to success."