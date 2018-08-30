Hundreds of people apply to be a US Open line umpire—here's what it's like to work the Grand Slam

Like the players, the officials have been training their entire careers to get to the Open. "They start off at the lower level events, move up to ATP and WTA events and then graduate to the U.S. Open and the other Grand Slams," a U.S. Open spokeswoman tells CNBC Make It. "This is the highest level you could be at. By this time, they've had all the training and experience and they are just working to improve."

We headed out to the courts at Flushing Meadows to spend time with Ware and see what it really takes to be a U.S. Open line umpire.

Ware has been officiating full-time ever since he quit his job as a web designer five years ago. "I got tired of my commute and I decided to do the thing I love," he says. "And it worked out, surprisingly." He traveled from his home in San Francisco to get to the Open. That's not unusual: Umpires come from all over the world to work the prestigious tournament. Some officiate full-time and year-round like Ware, while others hold second jobs.

We met up with Ware during the first week of the tournament, when the qualifying matches are played. Here's what his day looked like: