Hundreds of people apply to be a US Open line umpire—here's what it's like to work the Grand Slam

Every August, the world's best tennis players compete in front of thousands of fans at the final Grand Slam of the season: the U.S. Open, played in New York City. But the players aren't the only ones feeling the pressure on court: The chair and line umpires have to make split-second line calls, over and over. And often, the ball is traveling upwards of 100 miles per hour.
"We're there when the ball lands that close to the line, in or out, and we have to make the call," says line umpire Kevin Ware, who's working his fourth U.S. Open this year. "It's a very intense concentration job. The stress sometimes can be a little high."
This year, 850 experienced umpires applied to work at the three-week long event, and only 350 got the job.