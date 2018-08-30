VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Great Labor Day 2018 sales: Save on everything from tech to mattresses

Young woman with credit card and headphones online shopping at laptop on living room sofa
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Getty Images

Whether you're in the market for a major purchase like a large appliance, computer or mattress — or simply just want to stock up on sweaters — Labor Day weekend is a great time to buy. In celebration of the holiday and changing seasons, many stores are offering deep discounts and deals all weekend long; some even 50 percent off everything,

Here are a few of the biggest sales happening this weekend. Unless otherwise noted, sales are available for a limited time. Exclusions and restrictions may apply.

Home

Target: Up to 30 percent off home items (plus additional savings) including rugs, bedding, furniture and patio items (online only), ends Sept. 3

Wayfair: Up to 75 percent off Labor Day clearance items, including bedding and area rugs

West Elm: Up to 30 percent off everything with promo code SAVEMORE

Overstock.com: Up to 70 percent off items included in its Labor Day Blowout, including an extra 30 percent off select area rugs and an extra 25 percent off home décor

Lulu and Georgia: Up to 25 percent off everything with promo code LONGWKND

Jonathan Adler: Up to 20 percent off everything with promo code LASTSPLASH, ends Sept. 4

Anthropologie: 20 percent off full-price furniture

Apparel

J. Crew: 30 percent off plus an extra 10 percent off select items with promo code BIGSALE, ends Sept. 3

Express: 40 percent off everything, ends Sept. 4

The Loft: 40 percent off your purchase with promo code LABORDAY

Forever21: 50 percent off your purchase of sale items with promo code EXTRA50, ends Sept. 3

Club Monaco: 25 percent off your purchase with promo code FALL18, ends Sept. 3

H&M: Up to 60 percent off select styles

Anthropologie: Extra 40 percent off sale clothing

Abercrombie & Fitch: 40 percent off entire store

Macy's: Extra 20, 15 or 10 percent off qualifying items with promo code WKND, ends Sept. 3

JCPenney: Extra 25 percent off $100 or more on select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelery and home purchases. Online only with code 7BIGSALE, ends Sept. 3

Lord and Taylor: Buy one, get one 50 percent off select jeans, and 20 percent off select regular-priced and sale items with code LABORDAY, ends Sept. 4

Tech

Bed, Bath and Beyond: Up to $100 off select iRobot floor care, ending Sept. 8, and up to $30 off Google Home and Google Home Mini, ending Sept. 3

Lenovo: Up to 40 percent off select items with new, daily doorbusters at 4 a.m. EST, ends Sept. 3

Dell: PC deals of up of to $500 off and 50 percent off electronics

eBay: 20 percent off select tech, home and more with promo code JUSTRELAX, ends Sept. 3

Appliances

Best Buy: Save up to 40 percent on select appliances, ends Sept. 12

Home Depot: Up to 40 percent off select appliances

Lowe's: Up to 40 percent off select appliances, ends Sept. 12

Sear's: Up to 40 percent off select appliances, plus an extra 10 percent off with code APPLIANCE10

Mattresses

Casper: 10 percent off any order with a mattress with code SLUMBER10, ends Sept. 3

Target: Up to 15 percent off Casper mattresses, ends Sept. 3

Bed, Bath and Beyond: Up to $350 off select iComfort mattress sets, ends Sept. 10

Eight Sleep: $250 off when you spend $1,500 or more; $125 off when you spend $1,000 to $1,499; and $50 off when you spend $500 to $999

Bear Mattress: $200 off a Hybrid Mattress or $100 off a Bear Mattress, ends Sept. 4

Don't miss: How to figure out the best time to buy your Thanksgiving flight (Hint: It's soon)

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Marcus Lemonis shares his biggest splurges and
Marcus Lemonis shares his biggest splurges and money secrets   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...