Want to work in Asia? One profession is hiring in a big way

If you're looking for a new job, consider packing your bags, training as a pilot and moving to Asia.

According to U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing which says that the Asia Pacific region is set to go on a hiring spree for hundreds of thousands of new airline staff over the next two decades.

Rising wealth and growing travel demands mean that new staff — including 240,000 pilots, 242,000 technicians and 317,000 cabin crew — will be required across the region by 2037, a new report by Boeing found.

China is forecast to lead that boon, requiring half of the nearly 800,000 anticipated new hires, followed by Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Here's the breakdown of hiring forecasts by region: