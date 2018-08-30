Campbell Soup is selling two international units, including its Arnott's and Kelsen brands, as well as its fresh foods business as the 149-year old company struggles to regain its financial footing, the company announced on Thursday.

The soup company also said it is raising its overall cost savings target to $945 million by fiscal 2022.

Shares of Campbell were down 4.3 percent in early morning trading.

The news comes as part of the results of Campbell's "thorough and critical review" of its operations and holdings, after it disclosed "unacceptable" earnings and the departure of CEO Denise Morrison.

Campbell's interim CEO Keith McLoughlin said in statement Thursday morning the board considered as part of the review a "full slate of strategic options, including optimizing the portfolio, divesting businesses, splitting the company, and pursuing a sale." The board concluded that the " best path forward" is to "focus the company on two core businesses in the North American market," he added.

Campbell "remains open and committed to evaluating all strategic options to enhance value in the future," McLoughlin added.

The sales of Campbell's fresh food, including Bolthouse Farms, and international businesses will help pay down the debt left behind from from its $6.1 billion acquisition of pretzel maker Snyder's Lance earlier this year. CNBC earlier reported the company was looking at selling the units to pay down debt.

The soup company's acquisition of Snyder's more than tripled Campbell's debt burden — to $9.6 billion at the end of the most recent quarter, from $3.1 billion a year earlier.

Ratings company Moody's Investors Service cited Campbell's high leverage ratio as a problem and questioned its ability to pay down that debt when it placed its bonds on review for a possible downgrade in May. Snyder's, which makes its famed Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, also makes Cape Cod and Kettle potato chips, among other popular snack food.

Selling Bolthouse Farms and Campbell's other fresh-foods businesses would mark the undoing of a strategy heralded by former CEO Denise Morrison to invest the cash-flow from its profitable yet laggard soup business into trendier foods. The soup company, though, stumbled with its lack of experience managing fresh food, challenges exacerbated by a California drought.

The potential divestitures are likely to do little to appease Dan Loeb's Third Point, which recently disclosed a 5.65 percent stake in the company and called a sale of the business the "only justifiable outcome" of its review. The activist is teaming up with shareholder George Strawbridge, a family member of the founder, to call for the sale.

For Third Point to agitate for a sale, it would need to win over enough support from the family. The descendants of John P. Dorrance — the man many say invented condensed soup — have multiplied across many different clans over the years, and they aren't all in agreement over whether to sell, sources have told CNBC.

Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is Campbell's largest shareholder, with a 17.7 percent stake in the company. Her brother, Bennett Dorrance, has a 15.4 percent stake. Other descendants hold a combined 7.9 percent of the company in the Campbell Soup voting trust.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.