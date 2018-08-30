European soccer's Champions League trophy has found a home in Madrid for the past three seasons, as Real Madrid's three successes in a row has meant it has had a firm grip on the title.

On June 1 next year, the famous cup will again be in the Spanish capital for this season's final.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will be the venue, but before that the 32 teams in this year's group stage find out their fate at Thursday's draw in Monaco.

There's no doubting the prestige that comes with winning Europe's premier soccer club competition, but the financial value of the Champions League is far less than what many of the top clubs trying to win it generate from playing in their own domestic leagues.

European soccer's governing body UEFA has declared the overall gross commercial revenue for all the 2018/19 cup competitions will be 3.25 billion euros ($3.7 billion), with 2.04 billion euros to be distributed among all the participating clubs.

Making it to the group stage of the Champions League guarantees at least six matches until December. The 32 clubs will each receive an allocation of 15.25 million euros, with an additional bonus fee of 2.7 million euros for every match it wins and 900,000 euros on offer for a draw.

The 16 clubs that then qualify for the knockout stage can expect to receive the following amounts:

Qualification for the round of 16: 9.5 million euros per club.

Qualification for the quarter-finals: 10.5 million euros per club.

Qualification for the semi-finals: 12 million euros per club.

Qualification for the final: 15 million euros per club.

The UEFA Champions League winners can expect to pick up an additional 4 million euros.

In terms of prize money won, the team that picks up the trophy next year will win a total of 66.25 million euros, not including bonuses for match wins along the way.