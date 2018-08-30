U.K. technology firm Dyson has released details of plans for electric vehicle testing tracks at a former airfield in Wiltshire, England.



Dyson said Thursday that it had already invested £84 million ($109.2 million) in its new technology center at Hullavington Airfield. Two hangars, built in 1938, have been converted into engineering work spaces. The second phase of the company's plans would see its investment rise to £200 million.



The planning application for the second phase of development includes more than 10 miles of test tracks for electric vehicle development and verification. Proposals include a dynamic handling track, an off-road route, a fast road route, and a hill and handling road route.



"Our growing automotive team is now working from Dyson's state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield," Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement. "It will quickly become a world-class vehicle testing campus where we hope to invest £200 million, creating more high-skilled jobs for Britain."

"We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organization."



Known for its sleekly designed vacuum cleaners, Dyson has been working on a battery electric vehicle (BEV) for several years. In September 2017, it announced that it would invest £2 billion into the development of a BEV. That car is scheduled to launch in 2021, and Dyson is in the process of recruiting an extra 300 automotive roles.