Europe's bank bosses all want the same thing — fewer banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) is now spearheading a banking union project to make Europe's bloated financial sector more resistant to shocks. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, Jose Vinals, group chairman of Standard Chartered, said the ECB's mandate as a financial supervisor should speed consolidation.

"I think a lot is changing with the creation of the banking union and with the ECB becoming the main authority in charge of supervising banks in Europe. They are taking a much stronger approach," he said.

Vinals added that to make such a banking union work properly, it would be very important to have cross-border banking mergers and acquisitions (M&A), saying, "It hasn't happened yet, to an extent that it is healthy."

Speaking at the Handelsblatt banking conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, ING Chief Executive Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Annette Weisbach that while consolidation in Europe had its merits, regulators would need to further loosen cross-border rules.

"The real benefit is only on the cost side. Capital is not freely transferable, liquidity is not freely transferable. So, for things to happen cross-border, probably you need more to make it attractive," he said.