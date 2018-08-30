Europe's bank bosses all want the same thing — fewer banks

Germany's economy is often celebrated for its rude health and booming exports. But in banking, problems exist with most institutions providing weak returns. Even Europe's biggest financier, Deutsche Bank, is beset by weak income and there is continued speculation that it will soon merge with fellow lender Commerzbank.
Speaking at the Handelblatt conference on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive Christian Sewing revealed his desire for wider consolidation when he said that Europe "does not need as many banks as possible; Europe first and foremost needs strong banks."
Germany's most senior financial regulator is Felix Hufeld, the president of BaFin. He told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Thursday that the process of consolidation in Germany is already well under way.
"We do have consolidation for many, many years, every single year. Anything between 25 to 40, 50 banks go out of business by means of merging in this particular country. So, consolidation is a fact of life," Hufeld said.
Also attending the conference Thursday was Wolfgang Fink, who serves as Goldman Sachs' chief executive for Germany and Austria.
Fink told CNBC that while longer-term consolidation in the European financial sector is necessary to create strong banks, many were not yet looking to M&A and were instead focused on updating their own technology in a push for revenue and margin growth.
"I think all of that has to be considered before you talk about broad-based consolidation," he said.