Gay dating app Grindr announces IPO plan 

  • Grindr, the dating app for gay and bisexual men, is to be listed on an international stock exchange.
  • The timing and location has not been confirmed by the Chinese parent owner.
  • Grindr was first made available on the iTunes store in 2009.
The app's parent, Chinese company Kunlun Group, said in a stock exchange filing to the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday that the listing will take place overseas, but where and when would depend on regulatory approvals as well as conditions in capital markets.

Kulun Group bought a 61.5 percent stake of the dating app in 2016 for $93 million. It took full control in January of this year but the firm still operates out of Los Angeles.

In a translation provided by the BBC, the filing added that once the initial public offering (IPO) is complete, fresh funding will be devoted towards Grindr's expansion.

Grindr is a geosocial networking mobile app that lets users locate other users in a local vicinity, allowing for communication and the potential to meet.

It was launched on iTunes in 2009 by an Israeli immigrant to the U.S. called Joel Simkhai. The founder had initially created the technology up under the company name "Nearby Buddy Finder."

Grindr initially gained popularity in the United States before attracting users worldwide. According to the firm's own advertising material, the app had more than 4.2 million monthly active users (MAU) during 2016.

While available in almost 200 countries, Grindr is most popular in Europe and North America.