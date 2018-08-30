Gay dating app Grindr announces IPO plan 

Grindr, the dating app for gay and bisexual men, is to be listed on an international stock exchange.

The app's parent, Chinese company Kunlun Group, said in a stock exchange filing to the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday that the listing will take place overseas, but where and when would depend on regulatory approvals as well as conditions in capital markets.

Kulun Group bought a 61.5 percent stake of the dating app in 2016 for $93 million. It took full control in January of this year but the firm still operates out of Los Angeles.

In a translation provided by the BBC, the filing added that once the initial public offering (IPO) is complete, fresh funding will be devoted towards Grindr's expansion.