Inside Alibaba's new kind of superstore: Robots, apps and overhead conveyor belts

Alibaba is rapidly expanding it's new offline retail store, Hema, throughout China.

The tech giant has grown its brick-and-mortar supermarket to 65 stores over the last year. And, although it may seem a shift from Alibaba's tech roots, the store operates on cutting-edge innovations.

"Alibaba has a very ambitious strategy of the convergence of online and offline retail," said Gil Luria, director of institutional research at financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co. "If you think about what Amazon aspires to do with Whole Foods, you just need to go to Hema and you get a preview of that."

Customers use Hema's mobile app, using it to scan barcodes throughout the store to find out things such as product information and recipe ideas. Alibaba knows everything a customer has purchased, so it offers users the option in the future to quickly order the same goods to be delivered to their home.